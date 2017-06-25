No excuses to skip leg day

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Manager and gym instructor Samantha Blaxland at the re-branded Dorian Yates Gym on Grafton St.

THE newly re-branded Dorian Yates Gym is still operating and is looking for new members to work out at their facilities.

That's the message from management to the community members who may have been confused by the premature ending of the Anytime Fitness contract at 110-114 Grafton St.

Many people have been unaware of the current situation since the former brand has left the premises, but it's business as usual for the enthusiastic team at DY Gym.

The gym is owned by Peter Cook and named after six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates, a title that has been won by prestigious names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman.

Samantha Blaxland is a current manager and gym instructor at the re-branded gym, and urged Warwick locals to continue visiting the venue, or join if they are yet to do so.

"The main troubles that we've had over the last couple of weeks is that clients have thought we were closed, but it's just a name change,” she said.

"Essentially everything will stay the same. We'll be up with 24-hour access again soon, the equipment remains the same, staffed hours will be the same. It really is just a name change.

"We're honouring the previous members until June 30 which means they can come in and continue to train.”

The facilities will remain the same, and despite enduring some hardship due to the early takeover, the gym is committed to ensuring that current and future clientele will have access to quality equipment and instructors.

"In the long run we're hoping to get some new and improved equipment that will suit this style of gym, and classes will hopefully be up and running by July,” Samantha said.

DY Gym has a focus on connecting with their clientele on a personal level, so that they can reach their gym potential and achieve the different goals that they have set out.

They understand that joining the gym can be daunting for some, but are happy to alleviate any fears that a person might have.

"Anyone can come in and join, so we urge people to come in and have a chat with us,” Samantha said.

We're all friendly, so we're happy to discuss a person's workout goals, expectations of the gym and staff. We can talk about the health and nutrition side of things as well.

"We can put clients on a workout program if they so desire, make sure they know how to use the different types of equipment and that their form is correct, which will help them in the long run.”

"We've got specials on at the moment such as cheaper membership and cheaper keys, which will allow you to have 24-hour access shortly.”

The current specials on offer are:

$30/month for youth aged 16 or 17

$40/month if you sign up before 30 June

$50/month after June 30

$40 for a key tag

No lock-in contracts

For more information about DY Gym call 4661 7814.