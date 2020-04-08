No Good Friday for Warwick anglers

BAD TIMING: Mr Gale said closing Leslie Dam was especially unfair to families this Easter.

TIME may be running out for Warwick boat enthusiasts who have been “denied” the same ability to fish as their coastal Queensland neighbours.

Last week, the Minister Transport Mark Bailey reversed his decision to close state-run boat ramps, allowing boaters to access waters for physical activities or catching fish.

But Leslie Dam, privately-owned and operated by Sunwater remained closed to “limit the spread of the virus”.

Despite Member for Southern Downs James Lister, on behalf of A G Licensing owner Andrew Gale, sending a statement to natural resources minister Anthony Lynham a week ago, no progress toward a decision has been made.

The inequity came at a time when many would use the dam to feed their families, according to Mr Gale.

“This Friday is a time to traditionally eat seafood, and now the option is to once again go down and line up in crowded supermarket, where many other Queensland have the ability to catch their own,” he said.

“It makes us feel very much like we’re being excluded and only the southeast and coastal parts are in their vision moving forward.”

Mr Lynham said he was still evaluating the concern, but safety remained his foremost priority.

“I have considered Mr Lister’s request, and will reply in due course,” he said.

“The health and safety of the public, as well as our staff who patrol and manage public areas, is our primary concern.

“Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has been very clear—if you don’t need to be out then stay at home. That is now the law.

“The same rules that apply on land also apply in our waterways, bays and out at sea.

“The decision supports decisions by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and are consistent with closure of Queensland national parks and high use recreation areas, such as picnic areas. swimming holes, mountain bike and walking tracks and trails.”