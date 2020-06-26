‘NO HARM DONE’: Wacky, wonderful WDN ads create memories

THROUGHOUT her career, this Warwick real estate agent has appeared in the pages of the Daily News as the genie, sheriff, or even secret agent of the town’s property market.

While her sometimes-wacky ads have always been a central aspect, for Helen Harm, her history with the WDN was more special than just a business promotion.

Since launching her own real estate business decades ago, Mrs Harm said she knew running her often left-of-centre, but always memorable ad campaigns in the community paper would be key to her success.

HH ad campaigns.

“I am the only real estate who advertises 52 weeks of the year, because I believe in the power of the written word and advertising,” she said.

“I’ve had a really good response to the genie ads, because it’s quirky and different.

“The other main reason I do that is because people take themselves far too seriously – whatever you do, you should enjoy it and see the fun side of life.”

THREE WISHES: One of Helen Harm’s most popular ad campaigns as the “property genie”. Picture: Helen Harm Real Estate

Despite the paper’s printed editions coming to a close, Mrs Harm believed its connection to the community would live on regardless based on her own experience.

“You can’t just wipe out 150-plus years of the Daily News being a part of people’s daily lives,” she said.

“We had the torch runs, the floods, and the Lighthorse Brigade when they came through. The car rallies, Jumpers & Jazz, and celebrations – it’s all been embraced by the community.

“The other thing I’ve liked is seeing the role of women in cultural and business sectors, so it’s great to see that they’ve been highlighted within the community as well.”

DARKER TIMES: Helen Harm wading back through flood waters to rescue possessions from her office. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News

As much as Mrs Harm will miss the Daily News in its hard copy form, she said Warwick would have no choice but to move forward with the times.

“Newspapers have been in my life for as long as I can remember, and I’ve always had fond memories of the whole situation,” she said.

“The one constant in our life is change, and I can go back through my own life and see all the changes like learning to type on a typewriter, and writing at school on a slate.

“I believe we can all still make a difference if we care enough, and there’s nothing wrong with doing things a little bit differently so long as you’re not hurting anybody. It’s ‘no harm done’.”