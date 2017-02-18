No hole-in-one for Warwick mini-golf plans

PLANS to bring mini-golf to the Rose City have been nixed this week.

Southern Downs councillors discussed plans to bring a putt-putt course to WIRAC in their meeting on Wednesday, with recommendations to publish a draft design for community review for 28 days.

Features to pay homage to the region, such as heritage buildings, would also be included in the design, but the motion was lost.

Councillor Yve Stocks spoke in favour of the putt-putt range, but other councillors said more needed to be done to work out how high a priority the facility was for the region.

"One of the common themes in our community consultations is we need more for young people to do,” Cr Stocks said.

"I think this could be a great asset for tourists, our own youth and anyone in town to have fun with their friends, while showing off our unique region.

"The Brisbane YMCA is supportive of this project so I think it's worthwhile.”

Planning and property portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn said more planning was needed to ensure a new mini-golf facility would be the best value-for-money asset in the long-term.

"It sounds unfortunate to say I oppose the motion but I think the concept of this facility would be better suited to be part of the master planning project,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"I think lots of options will be brought forward to consider, so instead of doing the draft design at a cost of $3000 to $5000 I think we should wait to find out how this fits in with the community's priorities for sports and recreation.”

Councillor Marika McNichol said it would be worthwhile to know how much the project would cost before draft designs started, but Mayor Tracy Dobie said the cost of the project could only be determined by formulating the design.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally agreed the project should be incorporated into the Sport and Recreation master plan.

"I agree with Cr Meiklejohn that we need to see where it sits on the list of priorities,” Cr McNally said.

"It does say in the report there's a chance of funding but where that funding would actually come from is unclear.”