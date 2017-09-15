No horsing around with EI

MORGAN PARK MEMOIR: Simon Goddard recalls weeks spent in lock down after the equine influenza outbreak of 2007 in his new book, Condoms and Handwash.

MORGAN PARK MEMOIR: Simon Goddard recalls weeks spent in lock down after the equine influenza outbreak of 2007 in his new book, Condoms and Handwash. Sophie Lester

EQUINE influenza was rearing its head, Fergie's 'Big Girls Don't Cry' enjoyed nine weeks at the top of the ARIA charts, and we were just two months out from John Howard's decade-long reign as PM ending.

The back end of 2007 was certainly an interesting time in Australian history, and the pages of the Warwick Daily News from September 15, 2007 were no exception.

MAJOR concerns were raised over the future of water in Stanthorpe with one of the town's leading dams in short supply.

Initially it was thought that water would have to be transferred from Warwick in October due to the lack of water, however early spring rain provided another five months of time.

The Storm King Dam, Stanthorpe's main water supply, sat at just 22% capacity.

THE equine influenza scandal ravaged through various horse industries in 2007, but one person that wasn't happy was Morgan Park competitor Heath Ryan.

"I can't help feeling short-changed by the thoroughbred people, who all seem to have their own agendas,” Mr Ryan said.

"When you look at the quarantine re-importation rules, everyone else's horses have to remain in quarantine for 21 days and, if regulations aren't complied with, they can't get in but thoroughbred owners can take horses to Japan and be back in the country in five days.”

WARWICK Horse Trials were another group disgruntled at the current horse situation.

"We all feel like political pawns at the moment,” president Simon Goddard said.

"There are a lot of angry people that want answers.”

Morgan Park famously experienced a lock-down during the tumultuous period.

WORK to replace the bridges over Bracker and Rosenthal creeks continued, with crews starting to lay the decking.

District director Tony Platz expected work on the bridges to be completed by early October.

"The two new bridges will cater for the growing volume of traffic using McEvoy Street as well as provide improved flood immunity,” Mr Platz said.

SOUTHERN Downs Champion of Club Champions Ladies' Bowling Competition drew to a close

Warwick East Bowls Club member Margaret Ragh was a star of the show, picking up wins in the singles, pairs and fours games.

Ragh and fellow trophy winner Karen Locke will now head to Bribie Island in early November.