No hurdle too big for cowgirl Ashleigh

COWGIRL: Ashleigh Sticklen and Pixie the pony are excited for Saturday.
Sean Teuma
by

GETTING back on the horse after falling off is one of the oldest metaphors in the book.

One young lady has taken this phrase literally.

It took a few years for Ashleigh Sticklen to get back up and riding after a few falls as a youngster, and now the 13-year-old is lining up for her first Junior Cowgirl contest this weekend.

"I had a few bad falls when I was younger,” Ashleigh said.

"It was a bit nerve-racking when I got back on for the first time, but I've managed to overcome that, and am now confident on the back of a horse.”

Ashleigh has a background in polocrosse, however, she has handled the transition to rodeo-based riding with aplomb.

"There are a few changes with circle work and a different discipline of riding,” she said.

"I started barrel racing this year, which is something I've wanted to try for a while.

"I've also had some roping practice with rodeo entrant Tamara Evans, which was great in a number of ways as she also gave me a few tips and tricks for other stages of the contest.

"Pixie is the same pony I used for polocrosse, and she has basically taught me these new skills.

"Not every horse is able to adapt to changes like this, which is what makes her so good.”

If the winner was determined on bloodlines, Ashleigh would be a top contender.

Her sister Chloe has previously entered in the Junior Cowgirl and Rodeo Princess categories, while her aunt Rebecca Easy took home the Rodeo Queen crown in 2006.

"I've been attending the rodeo since I was in a pram,” Ashleigh said.

"You always see the girls having fun and enjoying themselves out there.

"Watching family and friends enter previously has also made me want to have a go and enter.”

