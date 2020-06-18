A giant kookaburra that has made national headlines will still take pride of place at the Townsville Cultural Festival despite suffering a brief scare.

The larger-than-life kookaburra was created by Dr Farvardin Daliri in Brisbane for this year's festival, but after receiving widespread media coverage his giant creation caught the attention of transport regulators.

The transportation set-up for the kookaburra was found to be too long, meaning Dr Daliri would have to reduce the length of his creation by 30cm.

"Everything is fine. The reason why we are not moving (to Townsville) yet is because of crowd issues and COVID-19 restrictions," Dr Daliri said.

"We will have the official launch on July 22 at the Multicultural Office (in Brisbane) and it will be invitation only. We are getting a lot of requests from schools, council and other people asking if we can visit, so we are making a plan of our journey from Brisbane to Townsville so we can visit as many places as we can."

Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.

The kookaburra's journey from Brisbane to Townsville is set to take three weeks and will arrive just before the start of the Townsville Cultural Festival being held on August 14-16.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

Originally published as No laughing matter: Giant kookaburra grounded