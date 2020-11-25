Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia's Court System
News

No lockdown as drive-by shooter search runs into third day

Michael Nolan
25th Nov 2020 1:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have moved to reassure the public that they are focused on catching the two men who shot up homes in Boggabilla, despite them being on the run for almost three days.

“This is a significant crime and the actions of these offenders are extremely dangerous,” New England Police District Commander, Superintendent Steve Laksa said.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured as a result of the reckless actions of these offenders”.

“I wish to reassure the community that significant resources are being allocated to this incident and the arrest of these offenders.”

In the early hours of Monday morning police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at five Boggabilla homes.

Additional police, investigators and specialist resources were deployed to the township and crime scenes were established at homes in Merriwa, Yeoman and Racecourse Streets.

Detectives are leading an investigation in what they described as a “targeted attack.”

The offenders are believed to be two men, aged 18 and 20.

They are known to police and were reported have used a white sedan during the shootings.

No information has been released about the calibre of weapons used.

Supt Laksa said he wanted to dispel any rumours circulating on social media about a lockdown being imposed in Boggabilla this week.

“We know Boggabilla is a good community and a community that does not deserve to be tarnished by the actions of these few” Mr Laksa said.

Any resident who has information about these crimes and is yet to speak to police is urged to contact Moree detectives immediately.

“While our officers are doing everything they can to ensure swift arrests the rule of thumb is always that if you feel unsafe or unsure then do not hesitate to call a police officer – residents can call Triple-0 or their local police, depending on the severity of the situation,” Supt Laksa said.

Originally published as No lockdown as drive-by shooter search runs into third day

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman borrows mate’s phone, heads straight to pawnshop

        Premium Content Woman borrows mate’s phone, heads straight to pawnshop

        News The Warwick court heard the thief fraudulently told the pawn broker the phone was hers.

        Alleged drug dealer nabbed by Warwick police

        Premium Content Alleged drug dealer nabbed by Warwick police

        News The midday raid found a homemade taser and more.

        PUB THEFT: Man charged with stealing wallet

        Premium Content PUB THEFT: Man charged with stealing wallet

        News This 50 yo’s lunchtime drink turned sour when he was charged with taking another...

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall