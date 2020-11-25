Police have moved to reassure the public that they are focused on catching the two men who shot up homes in Boggabilla, despite them being on the run for almost three days.

“This is a significant crime and the actions of these offenders are extremely dangerous,” New England Police District Commander, Superintendent Steve Laksa said.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured as a result of the reckless actions of these offenders”.

“I wish to reassure the community that significant resources are being allocated to this incident and the arrest of these offenders.”

In the early hours of Monday morning police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at five Boggabilla homes.

Additional police, investigators and specialist resources were deployed to the township and crime scenes were established at homes in Merriwa, Yeoman and Racecourse Streets.

Detectives are leading an investigation in what they described as a “targeted attack.”

The offenders are believed to be two men, aged 18 and 20.

They are known to police and were reported have used a white sedan during the shootings.

No information has been released about the calibre of weapons used.

Supt Laksa said he wanted to dispel any rumours circulating on social media about a lockdown being imposed in Boggabilla this week.

“We know Boggabilla is a good community and a community that does not deserve to be tarnished by the actions of these few” Mr Laksa said.

Any resident who has information about these crimes and is yet to speak to police is urged to contact Moree detectives immediately.

“While our officers are doing everything they can to ensure swift arrests the rule of thumb is always that if you feel unsafe or unsure then do not hesitate to call a police officer – residents can call Triple-0 or their local police, depending on the severity of the situation,” Supt Laksa said.

Originally published as No lockdown as drive-by shooter search runs into third day