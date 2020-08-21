Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland's Chief Health office Dr Jeannette Young.
Queensland's Chief Health office Dr Jeannette Young.
News

No new COVID-19 cases after Ipswich woman tests positive

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Aug 2020 10:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight after an Ipswich woman in her 70s tested positive on Wednesday night.

The Bundamba woman, who works as a supervisor at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, worked five shifts while she was infectious.

There are 127 residents at the facility and about 520 staff work there.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the 56 test results which have come back so far in relation to the centre have all been negative.

The process will continue over the weekend, with six active cases across the state.

"We'll continue to test all of the youth in that centre plus all of the staff," she said.

"Every single resident in the centre will be tested.

"Most of them have already been tested.

"Every single staff member who has worked there for the period of concern will be tested."

coronaviruspromo

Any resident who left the facility since the woman was infectious will be tracked down and tested as well.

"We tested one last night who had been in the centre recently," Dr Young said.

Dr Young said she was still waiting to receive the genomic sequencing from the Ipswich woman's case but expected that in the next week.

The woman took a second test to confirm it was a positive result and health authorities are trying to determine where she contracted the virus.

There are concerns the positive case was linked to the two young women who returned to Queensland from Melbourne in late July.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 ipswich wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven

    Melissa Doyle departs Seven
    • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

    Just In

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Premium Content Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Crime The Southern Downs man pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer.

        Killarney saves ancient fish from extinction

        Premium Content Killarney saves ancient fish from extinction

        Community The coveted habitat is now home to only the second population of the threatened...

        FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: ‘Unique’ Warwick bar opens

        Business GALLERY: New drinking spot to entice drinkers with 100 types of whiskies and...

        Race to track virus amid silent transmission fears

        Premium Content Race to track virus amid silent transmission fears

        News Centre is expected to be in lockdown for at least a fortnight