No prizemoney increases for Warwick Turf Club

NO BOOSTS: Prizemoney levels to remain the same at Allman Park.

WHILST there are no prizemoney increases for the Warwick Turf Club, there are a number of positives for trainers.

Racing Queensland announced the increases last week, with a handful of provincial tracks the big winners.

Despite no direct increases, Warwick trainers will have greater opportunities to win races at the provincial and metropolitan level.

A ninth race will be added to every Brisbane metropolitan meeting worth $30,000, with the restricted nature of the event open to attracting more horses from the bush.

Darrin Davies from Racing Queensland said "consideration would be given" to the Warwick Turf Club hosting a country series heat, although this hasn't been determined yet.

Prizemoney increases to some provincial tracks will provide a greater incentive to Warwick trainers to enter their horses at these venues, particularly nearby Ipswich.

Further to this, Racing Queensland has announced that there will be a further three regional/country series' this season aimed at profiling country racing.