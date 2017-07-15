No rest for gardens during winter event

IN BLOOM: Expect plenty of colour and garden goodies at the Winter Extravaganza.

WINTER time is shaping as the perfect time to get your garden in order as the warmer months approach.

The Winter Gardening Extravaganza will take place at St Mary's Hall, and has continued to grow.

The event started as a bi-centennial event in 1988 as a chance to give garden-based businesses an opportunity to show what they had to a wider public.

Warwick Horticulutral Society secretary Margot Cory said the event was highly beneficial for all gardening enthusiasts.

"It gives patrons the opportunity the chance to take in a lot of information from experts,” she said.

"People can come down and browse, and simply enjoy the surrounds that are on show across the two days.

"There are hundreds of plants and accessories, as well as tips on growing roses, and the opportunity to meet like minded people and exchange ideas.”

The event is held on 26 and 27 July, and gives people a chance to engage in the Jumpers and Jazz event during the week.