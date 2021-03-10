Menu
No sign of Trad, Jones in race for federal seats

by MICHAEL WRAY
10th Mar 2021 8:28 AM
The rumoured political comebacks of former Palaszczuk Government high flyers Jackie Trad and Kate Jones have fizzled out after neither nominated to run at the next federal election.

Labor nominations for the next federal election, which could be held as early as August, closed yesterday morning but neither Ms Trad, the former Deputy Premier, nor Ms Jones, once touted as a future premier, were on the list.

Rumours had been swirling that one or both of the women would nominate for preselection in what would have been a major boost for Labor in a state where the party was trounced in the 2019 election.

 

Kate Jones

But Labor did receive an early boost with all six sitting MPs running again providing the party with the advantage of incumbency in the must-hold seats.

Speculation about Ms Trad had been fuelled after union left-faction heavyweight Gary Bullock said in January that the left unions would "do whatever to assist" her return if she wanted it and that "we need more people of her calibre in federal parliament".

Ms Trad, who lost her South Brisbane seat at the last election, was touted as a chance to run in Brisbane, Moreton or Longman.

Ms Jones was also named as a possible challenger in Brisbane, which is held by the LNP's Trevor Evans by 4.9 per cent, after she quit politics before the last election to spend more time with her family.

The mother of two recently landed a new role working with renowned Queensland tech entrepreneur, Bevan Slattery, and was appointed to the ARL Commission within weeks of the election.

 

 

