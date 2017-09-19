29°
No stalling for holders at track

Jackie Robertson on course.
by

THE Allora Cup raceday wasn't all about the on-course action, with market stalls gracing the meeting for the first time.

Jackie Robertson was an Allora-local who made the short-trip down to Allman Park for the spectacle.

A Mt Marshall resident, Mrs Robertson said she was grateful to be a part of the stalls.

"When I was approached to be involved in the stalls, I told them I would love to,” Mrs Robertson said.

"A number of stall owners have put in a lot of support for the day, and the Allora community has really got behind the day, including the cup and best dressed.

"It's our way of showing support.”

Mrs Robertson featured the Frog and Swallow Gourmet Preserves range, which also has a cafe in Allora.

She said that the support stall-holders received for the event was tremendous.

"A big bus convoy came down for the event, which is good,” she said.

"It's great to see support for the stalls and for the people running them.”

Stalls lined the pavillion next to the betting ring at Allman Park prior to the first race on the five-race program commencing.

Topics:  allman park allora cup craft stalls

