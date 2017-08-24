No water for Warwick homes today

PARTS of Warwick will be without water today as the Southern Downs Regional Council advises the shutting down of the Everest reservoir.

The reservoir will be turned off between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

This means the water supply to properties in the area of Bracker Rd west of Tooth St and Lyndhurst Lane south of Bracker Rd.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and seeks public cooperation during the period.

Residents are urged to contact the council on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372) should they have particular requirements during this time.