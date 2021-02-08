No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

Queensland has recorded two new cases of the COVID-19 virus in hotel quarantine, both acquired overseas, as NSW and Victoria grapple with new infections in the community.

The latest Queensland cases take the state's total number of confirmed infections with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to 1314 since the pandemic began. Seven of them remain active.

Queensland's new cases come after another hotel quarantine worker in Victoria tested positive to the pandemic virus - a woman working at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne airport.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, has had to postpone a trip to Victoria after advising Queenslanders to rethink their travel plans to Greater Melbourne. Photo: Dan Peled.

Her diagnosis was announced just days after a 26-year-old man working at the Grand Hyatt as part of the Australian Open tennis quarantine program in Melbourne contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, NSW has recorded a coronavirus case in an overseas traveller who tested positive two days after leaving mandatory hotel quarantine.

NSW Health said the person had recorded two negative tests during their 14 days in hotel quarantine.



Queensland Health is yet to update its travel advice after the new interstate cases.

But Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young last week advised Queenslanders to rethink their travel plans to Greater Melbourne after the Grand Hyatt case.

Dr Young, who is on leave this week, has had to postpone her own travel plans to Melbourne to see her new grandson.

Her elder daughter Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy last month.

