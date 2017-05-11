Nominations flood in for Picnic Races

TOP NOTCH: Good quality races are expected at the weekend for the five-race card I

RACING: A total of 91 nominations have been received for the 123rd Warwick Picnic Races on Saturday.

Gates will open at Allman Park from 11am for the five-race card.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said the autumn carnival was a crowd-pleaser.

"People always think it's one of the bigger meets but it's a non-TAB,” Grant said.

"There won't be any big-name trainers or jockeys but we're still expecting it to be a great day of racing.

"The picnics are a more laid back country meeting and we're hoping for a record crowd at this year's event.”

Grant said 14 local horses were expected at the weekend as first and second starters.

Warwick trainer Garry Schwenke has New Zealand mare Virtuity entered in the 1350m Ergon Energy Benchmark 65 handicap race, and Naytellrhi Miss in the 1100m Warwick Automotive Benchmark 50.

"Les Clark also has a couple of horses and Jack Brown has a horse called Shez Our Destiny that's raced a lot recently,” he said.

"We've probably got a few more local horses than normal for a non-TAB meet.

"It should be a big day with quite a lot of people excited to see Johnny Ruffo as entertainment.

"We're also supposed to have two Arabian horse races with a bit of extra prizemoney at the end of the day too, and we're hoping to secure them soon.”

Acceptances for the meet must be declared by 10am today.

Tickets to the races are $55 at the gate on Saturday.

For more information, go to warwickturfclub.org.au