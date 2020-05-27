Nominations skyrocket for racing’s return

RACING WELCOMED: Warwick Turf Club will host its first TAB meeting today since virus restrictions were enforced on the industry.

RACING: It’s set to be a busy day on the track at Allman Park today, with close to 118 horses nominated in the eight-race meeting.

What was initially scheduled as a six-race meeting has since increased by two races due to the demand from local and regional trainers.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant was grateful racing was returning to the country track after the cancellation of a previous meeting.

“We’ve had a couple of races taken off us but now we’ve got three back,” he said.

“It doesn’t replace the likes of Picnics or St Mary’s race day financially for us.

“But it will be good to have those horses running around out there on the track.”

Initial nominations skyrocketed to 142, after the abandonment of a Dalby race meeting scheduled for last Saturday.

Grant was confident the midweek race meeting would draw strong nominations, which now presents new challenges for officials.

“It becomes a bit of a logistics issue for Jim Costello, who allocates the stables,” he said.

“We have 79 (stables), so we have to rely on people washing down and moving along so we can move on again.”

Today’s meeting has had significant nominations from local trainers, eager to return to familiar tracks.

“It’ll be great for them to get out and race again tomorrow,” Grant said.

“Our track, I think and as does the committee, runs very well.

“We quite often get a horse, if it wins here, might win at Brisbane or on the Coast, which shows there’s a good form line.

“I think a lot of the Toowoomba trainers like the track. All the trainers come here and only have positive things to say about the track.”

With optimal track conditions, Grant said the “fantastic fields” should make for a competitive day of racing.

“We should be racing on a good four today,” he said.

“The rain that we had on Saturday was great. There was a bit of frost yesterday morning and will probably make it look a bit more dead today.

“There’s a couple of trainers (Stephanie Sixtus and Dayl March) that have won here at the last start, so hopefully they’ll have a win again.

“They’re pretty well all full fields of 14, which is looking very good.”

The first race jumps at 11.08am, with the last race to start at 3.17pm.