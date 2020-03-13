Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sadly missed Bert Wansley.
Sadly missed Bert Wansley.
News

Noosa’s loses one of its top civic leaders

Peter Gardiner
12th Mar 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 13th Mar 2020 4:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Noosa's most influential movers and shakers of the 1980s, former shire chairman Bert Wansley has passed away.

The Noosa Council has paid tribute to a man who for many years was part of the community fabric.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Wansley

"Bert was the Mayor of Noosa Shire from 1980 to 1988, a pivotal time in Noosa's history," said Mayor Tony Wellington.

"Bert had a distinguished military career and he always took a strong interest in his local community.

"He also managed the transfer of the Council Chambers from Pomona to Tewantin in the 1980s.

"Bert was always courteous and a true gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," Cr Wellington said.

Mr Wansley was elected as a Noosa Shire Councillor in 1979 just as the development push was ramping up.

He was appointed by fellow councillors to replace shire chairman Ian Macdonald who died in office in 1980 after the serving as chair since 1964.

Mr Wansley's council was credited with introduced original height limits to Noosa, as well as the first roundabout.

After Noosa was amalgated with Sunshine Council, the former chairman voiced "serious concerns that de-amalgamation would see a new Noosa council with no other choice but to sharply increase rates.

"And who can afford that?" Mr Wansley said.

Mr Wansley was a passionate lawn bowler and had the honour of bowling the last bowl in the Noosa Heads Bowls Club before he shut down. The Noosa New will have more details on his passing once details come to hand.

bert wansley noosa noosa shire council
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Records continue to tumble for netball season

        premium_icon Records continue to tumble for netball season

        Sport ‘The idea is to learn more and build on their skills and abilities from carnival to carnival.’

        • kmesner
        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...

        • kmesner
        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural New calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        • kmesner
        Vaccinate against flu and keep hospitals clear for COVID-19

        premium_icon Vaccinate against flu and keep hospitals clear for COVID-19

        News Last year's flu hit 313,000 Aussies and killed 902

        • kmesner