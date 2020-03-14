Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Looming cyclone to batter island with 100km/h winds

by Darren Cartwright
14th Mar 2020 8:42 AM

An impending cyclone over the Coral Sea is likely to batter Norfolk Island with winds exceeding 100km/h on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrea Peace said the looming cyclone is expected to become a category two system by Sunday.

"The system is a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone on Saturday and continue to intensify into a category two system early on Sunday," Ms Peace said.

She said computer modelling had it passing to the northeast of Norfolk Island.

"Depending on the systems path there may be a period on Monday where storm force winds with gusts in excess of 120 km per hour are experienced at the Island."

She said it was too early to determine if it would maintain its cyclone structure as it passed Norfolk Island.

"Regardless, it has the potential to have tropical cyclone like impacts including very heavy rainfall and damaging winds."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone norfolk island weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        premium_icon Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        News NEWS dairy co-operative will be stocked in Queensland Aldi stores in sign of consumer support for industry.

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        premium_icon ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        News ADVOCATES plea for assistance to curb growing crisis in Warwick.

        CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        News A HEARTBREAKING choice for Warwick organisers after the PM announced a nation-wide...

        WHAT YOU WANT: Farmers draw attention to small towns

        premium_icon WHAT YOU WANT: Farmers draw attention to small towns

        News In this ongoing series the Daily News finds out what Southern Downs residents...