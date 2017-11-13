Menu
Northerly winds to bring back the heat

HOT CHANGE: Northerly winds are set to bring the heat back to Warwick. Sophie Lester
by Elyse Wurm

WARWICK has shivered through unusually cool temperatures for the past few days but all that is about to change.

The south-easterly air flow causing the temperatures to dip up to six degrees below the November average of 28 degrees will be replaced by north-easterly winds.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said temperatures will warm up this week with a top of 26 degrees expected today and tomorrow.

Conditions will then warm up further to 27 degrees on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday and Friday.

"The high pressure system is going to weaken over the next few days so the air will come from further north so there'll be a gradual warming for the rest of the week,” Mr Crock said.

Rain is also expected to mostly steer clear of Warwick for the next few days.

Mr Crock said there was a slight chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm tomorrow, but predicted it would not reach the Rose City.

"It'll probably stay around the really high ground like Stanthorpe,” he said.

But by Saturday conditions are expected to cool once again, with the temperature dropping significantly to 21 degrees.

Mr Crock said there was also a good chance of widespread showers and storms, but it was a little early to tell how the conditions may affect Warwick.

"If the weekend forecast comes off you can expect a reasonable drop of rain,” he said.

Warwick has so far only seen 22mm of it's usual 88mm of rain for November, but Mr Crock said more rain generally falls towards the end of the month.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hot weather northerly winds spring warwick weather

Warwick Daily News

