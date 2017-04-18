Nostalgic festivity at St Mark's

ST MARK'S Anglican Church will celebrate in heritage style for three days next week for the Southern Southern Downs Heritage Festival.

From Friday to Saturday St Mark's will host hourly guided tours of the 1868 church with its iconic stained glass windows from 9am-4pm.

Visitors can also enjoy the sounds of the organ and carillon during each tour, and can check out sales of pre-loved jewellery and treasures (until 3pm Friday and from 7.30am-noon on Saturday) and books, handicraft and memorabilia.

Home baking and lunches will be available from the heritage tea rooms on the church grounds over the three days.

St Mark's parishioner Sue Nalder said the culmination of the heritage celebrations would be the Pre May Day Merriment.

"There will be the medieval-costumed East Street Singers as strolling minstrels and the Society for Creative Anachronism (Canton of Stegby) erecting a maypole, doing demonstrations and encouraging everyone to have a go," Mrs Nalder said.

"I can assure you it is not as easy as it looks.

"It is nostalgia for many in our community and a lot of fun for all ages."

The merriment kicks off at 1.30pm following the church service at 8.30am and guided tours from 10-noon and 3-4pm.

For more information phone Sue on 0427962281 or email sue.nalder@gmail.com