Community outraged after mourners perform skids and burnouts at fatal crash site
Community outraged after mourners perform skids and burnouts at fatal crash site
‘Not an acceptable way to mourn:’ Police speak out over vigil

by Erin Smith
22nd Feb 2021 6:55 AM
Police were called back to the scene of a fatal crash overnight after mourners, holding a vigil, started performing burnouts at the same intersection.

Kyle Ascough, a 29-year-old dad from Warner, died on Saturday night following a crash at the intersection of Lilley Rd and Beech Drive, Cashmere at about 8pm.

Initial investigations suggest Mr Ascough's motorcycle collided with an oncoming car at the intersection. He died at the scene.

 

Mourners took to the same intersection that Kyle Ascough died in a horror motorcycle crash and performed burnouts and skids. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Loved ones of Mr Ascough took to social media to share their devastation and tributes to the young dad.

But at about 5.30pm on Sunday mourners attended the same intersection to hold a vigil for Mr Ascough.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they received multiple calls about people standing on the roadway and conducting burnouts.

 

 

Kyle Ascough’s motorcycle collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Lilley Rd and Beech Drive, Cashmere, about 8pm. Paramedics attended to the Mr Ascough, who was described at the time as being in a critical condition. Police later confirmed the young father from Warner died at the scene – Photo Supplied Facebook
Police attended and had the scene cleared within half an hour.

No charges have been laid yet and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Residents were not impressed with the mourners actions - with many stating they could have injured or killed someone else.

"The last thing the community needs is another fatal accident," one resident wrote on a community Facebook page.

Another wrote: "they can mourn in peace, of course, but doing skids and other dangerous stunts isn't really "in peace". It's dangerous and the poor fella passed away in that exact spot."

"Endangering other innocent people's lives is not an acceptable way to mourn," wrote another.

 

fatal crash site vigil

