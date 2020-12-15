NOT LOSING, GIVING: Hobby producers revive bartering

HARVEST SWAP: The Facebook page encourages users to share information and produce.

HARVEST SWAP: The Facebook page encourages users to share information and produce.

A NEW group for Warwick and surrounds is passing on the tips, and passion, of hobby farming.

Harvest Swap Clifton was formed on the principle of sharing gardening advice as well as fresh produce including meat, seeds and jams.

While only created on Sunday, it had already gained traction within the Southern Downs community.

Moderator Kathy McDonald said as a nursery owner, she had seen the demand for gardening skyrocket due to coronavirus.

“In March and April, there was a huge influx in people wanting to buy and I spent and hour or two teaching them how to grow things because they didn’t have any idea,” she said.

Ms McDonald gained her gardening expertise from NSW farmers.

“I’ve always grown food, I had an olive grove in NSW, an acreage of vegetables and 47 fruit trees and I learnt a lot from the farmers there,” she said.

“I believe in growing for the sake of growing.”

Some of Ms McDonald's homegrown corn.

The avid green thumb had her first swap today and had already connected with people in her community she’d never met before.

“I had a lady come today with squash and she was over the moon,” she said.

“You’re not losing, you’re just giving it to someone else.

“People say, ‘I don’t think I can grow this because I’ll have too much’ but all you have to do is swap it.”

Ms McDonald said she would even like to get workshops up in the new year.

To join the group, head here.