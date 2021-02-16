NOT PIPING DOWN: Caledonian Society to mark 150th in style

ON SHOW: The Warwick Thistle Pipe Band will be just one of dozens of live acts performing at the Caledonian Society’s 150th anniversary celebrations. Picture: file

One of Warwick’s longest-standing cultural societies is gearing up for their 150th anniversary, with the community invited to celebrate in true Celtic style.

The Warwick Caledonian Society will mark the huge milestone with a pipe band muster and Scottish gala at the Warwick Showgrounds on Saturday, March 6.

Founded in January 1871 and now the oldest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, the Rose City group is most famous for its debutante balls and highland-themed gatherings.

For society chieftain Alex Mansfield, the anniversary will be a “monumental milestone”.

“Those who come along to the Warwick Showgrounds for this day of celebration will be transported to the days of the Clan gatherings with an Australian twist,” Mr Mansfield said.

“It’s a proud achievement for this community to have the southern hemisphere’s longest continuously running Caledonian Society.”

More than 10 pipe bands from across Queensland and northern NSW will join the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band in the afternoon’s pipe muster, which will culminate in a joint performance.

Performances from Warwick’s Inverness Highland Dance Studio, blacksmith and medieval displays, novelty highland games, and an indigenous workshop will also be on show.

The Warwick Caledonian Society received $16,471 in state and federal government funding for the pipe muster, which will be free or an optional gold coin donation for attendees.

Celebrations are set to continue into the evening with a Celtic dinner at the Douglas Feez Pavillion, with guests invited to don their best tartans while enjoying a traditional Scottish feast.

The Warwick Caledonian Society’s pipe muster will kick off at the Warwick Showgrounds at 12pm on Saturday, March 6. Entry is free, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Tickets to the Scottish dinner are $60 per person. Click here for more information or to book.

