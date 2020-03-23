Menu
STAR Community Services have updated their fleet to offer a clean, safe ride for their clients. Photo: Supplied
News

Not-for-profit makes changes to protect those most at risk

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
AGED care and disability support not-for-profit STAR Community Services has updated their fleet to ensure safety for staff and clients during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An automatic device has been fitted in every car, which will release an antibacterial formula in to the vehicle to protect against airborne pathogens.

General Manager Patsy Wilshire said the updates were part of a calm and calculated approach to the COVID-19 situation.

"We want to ensure that our clients, volunteers and staff are cared for and safe during this unprecedented time," she said.

"We have a Pandemic Response Management team led by an experienced emergency response manager," Mrs Wilshire said.

"Their function is to coordinate our Pandemic Plan, putting necessary precautions in place to ensure against the spread of COVID-19."

Drivers have also been provided with additional wipes and hand sanitiser, as well as postponed some client group activities.

If you are over 65 years of age or have a disability and need support, you can contact STAR Community Services on 07 3821 6699.

