Not slowing down yet

AT EIGHTY-SIX years of age, Don Liriges is still serving up curveballs to shock his opponents across the table tennis net.

A foundation member of the over 55s table tennis group that meets at St Mary's Squash and Tennis Courts, Mr Liriges said having a hit was the highlight of his week.

"You can sit down all day and get stiff and sore but once you play you feel activated,” he said.

"A lot of them limp in and run out.”

Previously playing with the Warwick Table Tennis Association before it folded about 20 years ago, Mr Liriges said he was a long-time lover of table tennis.

Three of his children have also taken up the sport.

Mr Liriges still has a few tricks up his sleeve to secure the win.

"A lot of it depends on the spin of the ball,” he said.

"You've got to watch what the person spins and counteract it.

"It's a bit of science.

"If you play long enough you learn what spins they don't like, so you can give them that if you want to win.”

Joining the group for a hit is a great way to make friends and acquaintances, he said.

Meeting every Monday and Friday for the past eight years, the group set up the tables for anyone who would like to have a hit.

About 25 people can be expected to be found playing each day, with morning tea an enjoyable extra.

Rita McConville brings milk from her dairy farm, gathered from the 300 cattle she still milks every morning.

Living on the farm with her grandchildren, she said playing table tennis allows her to mix with people in her own age group.

"I play bowls but I'd sooner play table tennis,” she said.

"It's good for the mind.

"If you miss the ball we all have a big laugh, they aim at you sometimes.”

Over 55s table tennis is played from 9am on Mondays and Fridays.

Registration is not necessary.