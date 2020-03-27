NOT TAKING CHANCES: New clinic set up by Condamine centre

NEW CLINIC: Patients with any symptoms associated with COVID-19 could be treated at Warwick’s new respiratory clinic.

NOT taking any chances, the doctors at Condamine Medical Centre have set up a respiratory clinic at a separate location to ensure those with cold and flu symptoms are being treated away from the practice.

Dr Lynton Hudson said while government funded clinics had been set up with more planned to go ahead, the centre went ahead on their own at the start of this week.

“We haven’t advertised it much yet as we’re still drilling out the details,” Dr Hudson said.

“But essentially we’re sending patients with any cold or flu symptoms there and keeping them away from other general patients and each other.”

The second practice on 67 Guy St sees patients being treated from their cars or in the large car park at the back where possible.

Just yesterday, the clinic had over 40 patients come through.

“At the moment it’s a combination of patients who are really worried about their symptoms, the fact that it’s coming into flu season and there are also a few viruses around already,” he said.

“Rhinovirus, etc but basically we hope the implementation of this early can really ease the community’s minds and let them know seeing a doctor when needed is still safe.”

Dr Hudson has urged patients to follow the triage system in place and go through central booking to get through to the respiratory clinic.

“The most important thing is that we don’t start having crowds show up because that's not safe either,” he said.

“Give reception a call and we will consult with you to plan what action to take and what you need to do.”

Patients will be seen and categorised in a three stream process to determine if an examination, telehealth or a referral to the respiratory clinic is appropriate.

In the context of COVID-19 diagnosis symptoms, there are three stages the centre will follow.

COVID-19 contact but not unwell – will initially be a phone consultation.

COVID-19 possible contact and a little unwell – a phone consult and appointment at the respiratory clinic

COVID-19 contact and very unwell – patients are instructed to go to the hospital, but phone ahead to inform staff.

“If you are coughing and have a cold and you really aren’t sure then you can request a session at the respiratory clinic,” he said.

Dr Hudson has assured patients they will be safe in the Wood St practice.

“Just because we’re in a pandemic, doesn’t mean people still don’t get sick and the reality is you could never completely end examinations, people need them,” he said.

“We have committed staff who wear PPE, the waiting room is spread out and we will work extra hours if needed.

“We hope this will reassure patients that we are making processes as safe as possible and separating any patients with alarming symptoms.”

For further inquiries always call ahead to 4666 9666 or 13 HEALTH.