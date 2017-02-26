Nothing stops one-armed woodchopper

CHAMPION one-armed woodchopper Nick Fredriksen continued his winning streak and cut through the competition at the Killarney Show this weekend.

Mr Fredriksen said it was his first time woodchopping in Killarney but he has been competing since he was 10 years old.

"My father was a woodchopper so it was a way of life when I was growing up,” said Mr Fredriksen, who travelled from his family farm in Kilcoy for the show.

"I still love competing.”

My Fredriksen lost his left arm at the age of eight when his shirt got caught in a hay baler and dragged his arm through it but he does not see missing a limb as a disadvantage in sport or life.

"My young daughter often asks me what it's like to have lost an arm but now it's hard to remember what it was like having both and I don't know what I'd do if I did have two arms now.”

Mr Frederiksen was up against 30 other axemen and women in several categories. The event is the third largest woodchop competition in Queensland.

This month he pledged to fund-raise for LifeFlight in 2017 and donate some prize money from his winnings.

Mr Frederiksen is a qualified heavy plant operator and also an accomplished swimmer competing at national swimming titles.

His woodchopping takes him to shows across Australia including the Brisbane Ekka and Royal Easter Show in Sydney.

Killarney Show continues today, click here to see the program.