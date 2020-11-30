Notorious bikie faces court over MacCallum ties

A client of embattled high-profile lawyer Campbell MacCallum was charged with perjury because he "falsely claimed" that he had never provided him with steroids or did cocaine with the solicitor, according to court documents.

It's also alleged that a second man, notorious bikie Harley Barbaro, lied to investigators about his links to MacCallum when he was hauled in for questioning by Crime and Corruption Commission investigators in May.

Craig David McDonald, a Gold Coast construction worker, is accused of falsely claiming that he never did cocaine with MacCallum, provided him with steroids or paid him legal fees.

McDonald and Barbaro both faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning for the first time since being charged with a single count of perjury each by the CCC last month.

It's understood alleged Mongols bikie Barbaro and construction worker McDonald are both clients of MacCallum and his law firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

Campbell MacCallum and Harley Barbaro pictured together at Southport Courthouse in March, 2019. Picture: Jerad Williams.

The firm is being investigated as part of a wide-ranging probe into the misuse of trust accounts and both McDonald and Barbaro were questioned about their links to the firm in May by the CCC.

According to court documents, its alleged McDonald knowingly gave false testimony to the effect of he had never supplied steroids to MacCallum and had also never used cocaine with the lawyer.

It's also alleged he falsely claimed he had never paid money to MacCallum or his law firm for legal fees.

According to court documents, Barbaro was brought in for questioning by the CCC on May 18 in relation to the probe and investigators allege he gave false testimony.

It's alleged Barbaro falsely claimed he had never paid legal fees for any members of the Mongols OMCG and "he had never paid legal fees for any members of the OMCG" to MacCallum or his firm.

Investigators also allege Barbaro knowingly gave false testimony in claiming that he did not know Joel Michael Patrick and Sonny Brandon Jenkins were members of the Mongols.

MacCallum was charged with possessing a dangerous drug in July after the CCC raided his home and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine.

Campbell MacCallum faced court in October. Picture: Annette Dew.

He recently indicated in court that he would plead guilty.

Barbaro briefly faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his defence lawyer Nicholas Crawford asked for the case to be adjourned.

McDonald, a construction worker who is in custody in the Woodford Correctional Centre, appeared via video link and also had his case adjourned.

Both matters will be mentioned in court again early next year.

A third client of the law firm is also due to face the Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with perjury.