NOW OPEN: Nominate an outstanding citizen

The Australia Day Junior Sports Award for 2017 is presented to Kira Holmes.Kira is a multi-talented young sportswoman with a keen interest and prowess in equestrian pursuits through her involvement with Pony Club and Campdraft. She also displays aptitude in cricket, athletics and other school sports including touch football, swimming, and tennis.

WARWICK is overflowing with residents willing to go the extra mile to help the community.

The Southern Downs Australia Day Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of the generous people in the region who contribute so much.

Nominations are now open for the awards, giving you the opportunity to place the spotlight on someone who you think is deserving of an accolade.

Run by the Southern Downs Regional Council, the awards feature eight categories to recognise people for a range of efforts, whether it be through education, business or sport.

The categories are:

- Citizen Award

- Junior Citizen Award

- Cultural Award

- Junior Cultural Award

- Sports Award

- Junior Sports Award

- Sports Administration Award

- Community Event of the Year

To qualify for the junior awards, nominees much be under the age of 18 on January 26, 2018.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was looking forward to receiving the nominations.

"There are so many heroes in our community who deserve to be recognised for their work,” said Cr Dobie.

"These awards are a great way to recognise their efforts and to show our appreciation.”

A ceremony will be held in both Warwick and Stanthorpe for the awards, so when nominations are given they must indicate which location the award is to be received in.

Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting sdrc.qld.gov.au and can be submitted through the council offices in either Warwick or Stanthorpe.

Submissions close on December 8 at 5pm.