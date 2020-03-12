Menu
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

NQ cop sacked after using excess force on young crim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 7:14 AM
A middle-aged police officer has been dismissed from the force after using excessive force on a juvenile who was being held in a watch house.

The 53-year-old senior constable from Northern Region was dismissed from the Queensland Police Service yesterday after an investigation was launched into the incidents from April 2018.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the juvenile detainee was being held in a watch house when the officer used excessive force on them.

The statement said police informed the public of the dismissal in keeping with the commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability within the police force.

