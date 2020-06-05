Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Away from the action, Eels fans celebrate a try during the NRL Round 3 match between Brisbane and Parramatta on Thursday. Picture: James Gourley/AAP
Away from the action, Eels fans celebrate a try during the NRL Round 3 match between Brisbane and Parramatta on Thursday. Picture: James Gourley/AAP
Rugby League

NRL clears first hurdle for fans' return

5th Jun 2020 5:41 PM

NRL fans are one step closer to returning to the footy with news that government have green-lit the first step of allowing fans back into grounds.

NRL clubs will be allowed to have patrons in corporate boxes at matches in NSW stadiums from next weekend.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The State Government ruling brings stadiums into line with the pubs and clubs, who can have up to 50 people per room at the ratio of one person per four square metres.

"We're very pleased the government have corrected the anomaly, because this was allowed in pubs, clubs and racecourses but not sports stadiums," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys told AAP.

The cardboard cutouts may have some company.
The cardboard cutouts may have some company.

Once again V'landys appears to be right on the button as he pushes for bigger crowds to return from July 1.

with AAP

Originally published as NRL clears first hurdle for fans return

More Stories

Show More
arl commission nrl
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best hairdresser

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best hairdresser

        Fashion & Beauty The cutthroat competition has come down to two stylists. It’s up to you who wins.

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about what’s been happening in council chambers.

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes