NRL legend blasts ‘stupid’ AFL great

A cross-code war of words is threatening to erupt between renowned rugby league hardman Mark Geyer and AFL legend Kane Cornes.

Geyer took aim at Cornes on his Triple M radio show on Tuesday evening after the latter publicly criticised Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney.

Footage was posted to Instagram of Heeney having some fun while isolated on a family farm in the Hunter Valley. He was shown wake boarding on a dam.

Cornes - a Port Adelaide great turned outspoken radio personality - sprayed Heeney on Footy SA.

"I can't get over the stupidity," Cornes said.

"Clearly he's a good young man and a player with immense talent, but he signs a contract saying they can't undertake any dangerous activity away from the ground... I just think it's stupid."

But those comments enraged Geyer, who used his own radio show to stick up for Heeney and take the AFL legend to task.

"Has Kane Cornes been under a mushroom for the last month? Does he know there's no games this weekend?" Geyer began.

"Does he know there's a pandemic going on?

"It's a dark day in the world when we bag a bloke for having a bit of fun as a pandemic takes over the world. But that's what Kane Cornes has done.

"I don't get it, I don't get this at all. Why the hell would you begrudge a young bloke on his family farm having a bit of fun, not causing any trouble whatsoever, not doing anything that's going to disrespect the Swans jersey.

"Is that what you want to be doing Kane? Do you want to be up there with him? Is that the problem?

"You're stuck in Adelaide. Come on man, leave the kid alone.

"I can tell you now Kane Cornes it won't bring me any closer to you son, because you are irrelevant, and you are stupid for even daring to say Isaac Heeney was stupid.

"When I heard it I actually said is he taking the piss? Is he taking the piss with this young bloke or does he know him?"

Cornes' form suggests this won't be the end of the back-and-forth between the pair.

