NRL Round 1 teams Q and A: Manly duo make shock return

It's KFC SuperCoach NRL Christmas with the first Team List Tuesday of the season.

IT'S the greatest day of the year for NRL fans, the first Team List Tuesday of the season.

Fire in your KFC SuperCoach NRL selection questions via the comments section below and we will do our best to answer them with the help of your fellow SuperCoach fanatics.

PARRAMATTA EELS V CANTERBURY-BANKSTOWN BULLDOGS

BankWest Stadium, 8:05pm, Thursday, March 12,

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Brad Takarangi, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Kane Evans 17. Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18. Will Smith, 19. Ray Stone, 20. Oregon Kaufusi, 21. George Jennings

SuperCoach analysis: Waqa Blake (shoulder) has been named at centre despite not playing any trials. KFC SuperCoach cheapie prospects Oregon Kaufusi and Stefano Utoikamanu miss the 17.Star recruits Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson will make their club debuts in the starting pack.

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Christian Crichton, 6. Brandon Wakeham, 7 Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9.Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Dean Britt, 15. Renouf To'omaga, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17. Kerrod Holland

Reserves: 19. Ofahiki Ogden, 20. Jake Averillo, 21. Sione Katoa, 22. Jack Cogger

SuperCoach analysis: Carnage at the "Family Club" with Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbur stood down. Recruit Joe Stimson scores the starting back row spot earmarked for CHN. Christian Crichton (knee) returns from injury to take the wing spot reserved for Okunbur. As revealed by The Daily Telegraph over the weekend, Brandon Wakeham has scored a halves spot over Jack Cogger. Outside back Kerrod Holland will play as back-up hooker off the interchange bench. Dean Britt will follow in his dad Darren's footsteps in making his Bulldogs debut. Nick Meaney (wing) and Jeremy Marshall-King (hooker) have won the battle to be passed fit.

CANBERRA RAIDERS V GOLD COAST TITANS

GIO Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday, March 13

Raiders: 1.Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. Corey Horsburgh, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Joe Tapine

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Iosia Soliola 17.Michael Oldfield

Reserves: 18. Jack Murchie, 19. Sam Williams, 20. Semi Valemei, 21. Tom Starling

SuperCoach analysis: As predicted in Early Mail, Michael Oldfield scores the final bench spot ahead of forward Luke Bateman. Curtis Scott has been cleared by the NRL and will line up at right centre. John Bateman will miss the start of the season with a shoulder injury, pushing Corey Horsburgh to right backrow. English international George Williams will make his club debut in the halves.

Titans: 1. Phillip Sami, 2. Anthony Don, 3.Kallum Watkins, 4. Tyrone Peachey, 5. Dale Copley, 6. Tyrone Roberts, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Sam Lisone, 11.Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14.Nathan Peats, 15. Jai Whitbread, 16. Brian Kelly, 17. Jaimin Jolliffe

Reserves: 18 Sam Stone, 19 Jonus Pearson, 20 Moeaki Fotuaika, 21 AJ Brimson

SuperCoach analysis: The Gold Coast Titans are unsure when fullback AJ Brimson will be cleared to play after the rising star was ruled out of Friday's Round 1 NRL clash against Canberra with a back injury. Brimson is managing a stress fracture in his back, with Titans head of performance and culture Mal Meninga admitting the young gun was a "week-to-week proposition". Prop Shannon Boyd (shoulder) has also been ruled out of the game against his former club while reigning player-of-the-year Moeaki Fotuaika (knee) was named on an extended bench. If Fotuaika is ruled out, Newtown Jets premiership hero Jaimin Jolliffe will make his NRL debut while Warriors recruit Sam Lisone will play his first game for the Titans. Winger Phillip Sami will shift to fullback in place of Brimson, whose back problem flared after last month's Nines tournament in Perth.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS V BRISBANE BRONCOS

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 8:05pm, Friday, March 13

Cowboys: 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. John Asiata, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Reece Robson, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Shane Wright, 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Connelly Lemuelu, 20. Tom Opacic, 21. Jake Clifford

SuperCoach analysis: As expected, Scott Drinkwater scores the five-eighth spot ahead of Jake Clifford. Valentine Holmes will make his long-awaited club debut at fullback and will likely kick goals. Coen Hess has been named to start in the back row after a strong off-season. Forward Josh McGuire (knee, suspension) is out. Reece Robson and Esan Marsters will also make their club debuts.

Broncos: 1 Jack Bird, 2 Corey Oates, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Darius Boyd, 5 Jesse Arthars, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Brodie Croft (c), 8 Tom Flegler, 9 Jake Turpin, 10 Payne Haas, 11 David Fifita, 12 Tevita Pangai Jr, 13 Pat Carrigan (c)

Interchange: 14 Jamayne Isaako, 15 Andrew McCullough, 16 Rhys Kennedy, 17 Jamil Hopoate

Reserves: 18 Xavier Coates, 19 Herbie Farnworth, 20 Tom Dearden, 21 Ethan Bullemor.

SuperCoach analysis: Alex Glenn (hamstring) misses the squad. Glenn's scratching sees Tevita Pangai Jr start in the back row, with Tom Flegler to partner Payne Haas in the front row and Jamil Hopoate to debut from the bench. Jesse Arthars wins a wing spot ahead of Xavier Coates. Pat Carrigan scores the starting No. 13 jumper and should be locked in as a KFC SuperCoach buy. Jack Bird scores the fullback spot ahead of Jamayne Isaako, who will play from a strange bench that includes two utilities and two big men. Rhys Kennedy wins the final interchange spot ahead of Ethan Bullemore and Jordan Riki.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS V NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS

McDonald Jones Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday, March 14

Knights: 1.Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Herman Ese'ese

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Aidan Guerra

Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Starford To'a, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Brodie Jones

SuperCoach analysis: Kurt Mann will start the year as Mitchell Pearce's five-eighth partner. Mann's selection means Kalyn Ponga will kick goals. Gehamat Shibasaki and Enari Tuala form a new-look centre pairing with Bradman Best (foot) out until Round 4. Mitch Barnett moves to the right edge to cover for the injured Sione Mata'utia (ankle) with Herman Ese'ese to start at lock.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Haris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Leeson Ah Mau, 9.Wayde Egan, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Isaiah Papali'i

Interchange: 14. Kodi Nikorima, 15. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 16. Eliesa Katoa, 17. Karl Lawton

Reserves: 18. King Vuniyayawa, 20. Hayze Perham, 21. Leivaha Pulu, 22. Taane Milne

SuperCoach analysis: Cheapie option Jamayne Taunoa-Brown scores a bench spot and is the KFC SuperCoach player to watch. He was brilliant in the trials and should see decent minutes given the Warriors' lack of middle forwards. However, put a line through heavily-fancied cheapie Josh Curran as he has missed the squad altogether. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (ankle) is racing the clock.

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS V CRONULLA SHARKS

ANZ Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday, March 14

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. James Roberts, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Cameron Murray, 13. Liam Knight

Interchange: 14. Mark Nicholls, 15. Ethan Lowe, 16. Hame Sele, 17. Alex Johnston

Reserves: 18. George Williams, 19. Bayley Sironen, 20. Troy Dragan, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi

SuperCoach analysis: Very much as expected here with Cam Murray shifting to second row and Liam Knight to lock. Latrell Mitchell gets his first start at fullback for the Rabbitohs but Alex Johnston is on the bench so maybe Latrell gets a blow at some point? No joy for Keaon Koloamatangi with the SuperCoach cheapie named 21st man.

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy, 2.Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Connor Tracey, 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 16. Tody Rudolf, 17. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias, 19. Braydon Trindall, 20. Royce Hunt, 21. Jackson Ferris

SuperCoach analysis: William Kennedy named to start at fullback with no sign of Josh Dugan or Matt Moylan. A well deserved NRL debut for Toby Rudolf though fellow SuperCoach cheapie Billy Magoulias misses out named as 18th man.

PENRITH PANTHERS V SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Panthers Stadium, 7:30pm, Saturday, March 14

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Brent Naden, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Zane Tetevano, 11.Viliame Kikau, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Stephen Crichton, 15. James Fisher-Harris, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Jack Hetherington

Reserves: 18. Billy Burns, 19. Matt Burton, 20. Jed Cartwright, 21. Kaide Ellis

SuperCoach analysis: James Fisher-Harris was close to Penrith's best player in 2019 but the big man is relegated to the bench for round one with Isaah Yeo preferred at lock and new recruit Zane Tetevano named to start at prop. Jerome Luai named at five-eighth and Matt Burton in the reserves as 19th man.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Angus Crichton, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Cleary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Sitili Tupouniua, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Lindsay Collins

Reserves: 18. Matt Ikuvalu, 19. Poasa Faamausili, 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Asu Kepaoa

SuperCoach analysis: No Boyd Cordner for the Roosters with the skipper not named in the 21 which sees Sitili Tupouniua named to start. Angus Crichton to continue his his experiment in the centres and Sam Verrills named on the bench which should ensure Victor Radley gets more time in his preferred lock position.

MANLY SEA EAGLES V MELBOURNE STORM

Lottoland, 4:05pm, Sunday, March 15

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Sean Keppie 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Haumole Olakau'atu

Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Brendan Elliot 20. Tevita Funa 21. Zac Saddler

SuperCoach analysis: Huge news for the Sea Eagles with both Jake Trbojevic and Addin Fonua-Blake shaking off pre-season injury/operations to be named in the starting team. Danny Levi to make his NRL debut for the club at hooker with Lachlan Croker on the bench as a utility. Good news for cheapie hunters with Sean Keppie and Haumole Olakau'atu on the interchange bench.

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Tui Kamikamica 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui 16. Max King 17. Tom Eisenhuth

Reserves: 18. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 19. Brenko Lee 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Darryn Schonig

SuperCoach analysis: Marion Seve has beaten out Brenko Lee for a spot in the centres in an otherwise settled backline. Tui Kamikamica wins a start with Nelson Asofa-Solomona relegated to 18th man in the reserves. Livewire Harry Grant is on the bench as is giant youngster Tino Faasuamaleaui.

ST GEORGE-ILLAWARRA DRAGONS V WESTS TIGERS

WIN Stadium, 6:15pm, Sunday, March 15

Dragons: 1. Zac Lomax 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Brayden Williame 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Issac Luke 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange: 14. Trent Merrin 15. Tyrell Fuimaono 16. Billy Brittain 17. Jacob Host

Reserves: 18. Jackson Ford 19. Adam Clune 20. Euan Aitken 21. Josh Kerr

SuperCoach analysis: Brayden Wiliame has converted his fine pre-season form into a starting role in the centres. No room for Jason Saab with the coach preferring Mikaele Ravalawa. Blake Lawrie has beaten off the challenge of Trent Merrin (interchange) to be named at lock while Tyrell Fuimaono is a surprise inclusion and Josh Kerr a surprise ommission.

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Joseph Leilua 4. Adam Doueihi 5. Robert Jennings 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Billy Walters 10. Alex Twal 11. Luke Garner 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14. Thomas Mikaele 15. Josh Reynolds 16. Zane Musgrove 17. Chris Lawrence

Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Oliver Clark 20. Matthew Eisenhuth 21. Paul Momirovski

SuperCoach analysis: As expected Corey Thompson has won the race for the fullback jersey with new recruit Adam Doueihi to start at centre. Billy Walters will start at hooker with Josh Reynolds on the bench to back him up. Giant young props Thomas Mikaele and Zane Musgrove will come off the bench with Josh Aloiai preferred to partner Alex Twal in the starting front row. No love for Michael Chee-Kam, Matt Eisenhuth or Paul Momirovski all named in the reserves.