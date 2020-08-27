NRL setting up budding players for success

ON-FIELD ACTION: Young Collegians player William Nolan in possession for his team at last year’s game. Picture: contributed

AN NRL-developed program is giving Warwick’s youngest generation of budding rugby league players a rare opportunity to take the field.

Now in its third week, the League Stars program is designed to teach kids aged five to 12 basic footy skills and team spirit, while encouraging them to take up the sport.

NRL games development officer Jason Fairleigh said the program, run at the Collegians club’s fields, gave potential up-and-comers precious time on-field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a lot of kids crying out to do something, so we thought we’d put this workshop on in Warwick,” Fairleigh said.

“We’ve had a good response, considering the Covid situation and a lot of people having monetary obligations, which was something we had to factor in as well.”

“There are a few kids who don’t play and are sitting on the fence about whether they want to play, so it’s good for them to get those skills, gamesmanship, and socialising with kids they may not be familiar with.”

Collegians president David O’Leary hoped League Stars and similar programs would keep younger kids interested in rugby league in the lead-up to the sport’s return next year.

“It’s just giving them an opportunity to get in and have a game which is good, so we’ll see how that flows on into sign-on as we go towards the 2021 season,” O’Leary said.

“Hopefully between the school program and the bit of football we have been able to get up and running, that will keep us in the front of mind for next year.”