Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brett Morris, pictured with wife Kate, has called out this disgusting abuse.
Brett Morris, pictured with wife Kate, has called out this disgusting abuse.
Rugby League

NRL star calls out disgusting abuse

by Simon Brunsdon
22nd Mar 2021 9:08 AM

Roosters star Josh Morris has called out vile and threatening abuse he received on social media following Sunday's huge win over Wests Tigers.

Morris helped his Chooks score a 40-6 victory but was then subjected to a disgusting Instagram message.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

A person, who news.com.au has chosen to not identify, direct messaged the veteran centre, "f**k you you dog c***, you f**ked my multi, i'm out the front of Leumeah stadium waiting for your bus to rock up, wait till you walk out of the that (sic) back door, you won't know what hit ya".

Morris screenshotted the disgraceful message and posted it to his Instagram story, saying, "great to get the win today with the lads but honestly this stuff needs to stop. We don't care about your multis".

He followed that up with another post, saying, "thanks everyone for your kind messages, hopefully this person has learnt a lesson that trolling isn't on and it should be called out".

Social media has, unfortunately, become the favourite medium of cowards to send vile messages to sports stars.

South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell has led the charge against trolls trying to get players to react.

Mitchell has been subjected to disgusting racism through his own Instagram account, as have many other athletes.

Last week, Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr posted a photo on his Instagram.

The photo showed him holding up a cardboard sign which read, "no one cares about your multi".

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as NRL star calls out disgusting abuse

More Stories

abuse josh morris nrl rugby league sport syney roosters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health 250 Queensland general practice clinics will start administering COVID-19 shots from today as supply problems continue to plague Australia’s vaccination efforts

        Lucrative airport plan a gateway to huge overseas markets

        Premium Content Lucrative airport plan a gateway to huge overseas markets

        Business Top notch Whitsunday produce would land on plates in Hong Kong and Singapore, and...

        GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Premium Content GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Sport Catholic Schools from the Darling Downs, southwest Queensland, and Emerald gathered...

        Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Premium Content Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk, Kate Jones and Deb Frecklington are the latest female...