Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cronulla star Andrew Fifita has revealed the injury that has sidelined the representative star, and revealed when he expects to return to the footy field.
Cronulla star Andrew Fifita has revealed the injury that has sidelined the representative star, and revealed when he expects to return to the footy field.
Rugby League

Footy star shows off gruesome injury

by Matt Logue
7th Aug 2020 2:46 PM

Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita has revealed he is still two weeks away from a comeback after sharing graphic pictures of his finger injury on social media.

Fifita hasn't played since the Sharks' round 9 loss against competition leaders Penrith due to a hamstring injury.

The Tongan star has also been battling with a serious finger injury, which he bravely put aside to play in three games before being sidelined.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Fifita took to his personal Instagram account to inform Cronulla fans that his operation was successful and he plans to return for the Sharks' round 15 clash, ironically against the Panthers.

"For people asking why I'm out, I'm two weeks down and two weeks to go," Fifita said.

"Playing with a little sore finger.

"Funny to play three games with this.

"Next minute an X-ray to see this.

"The operation went well, and rehab is going good.

"See you all in two weeks."

Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita in hospital recovering from a serious left finger injury
Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita in hospital recovering from a serious left finger injury

Fifita's looming return is a huge boost for Cronulla, who sit in sixth position with eight rounds remaining before the finals.

Braden Uele has done a commendable job in the front-row, but a fully fit Fifita is an upgrade for a Sharks side desperate to qualify for the finals.

Cronulla have struggled against the top teams this season, but they will get a chance to make amends when they take on Parramatta at Jubilee Oval on Sunday.

Originally published as NRL star shows off gruesome injury

andrew fifita nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Premium Content Arson, assault, theft: Man jailed for violent crime spree

        Crime Warwick court hears man threatened to kill another man if he didn’t drop charges against his friend.

        ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        Premium Content ’Ripple effect” sees Warwick prices drop almost half

        News Heavy end lamb sales slump by $50 this fortnight as abattoir closures hit home.

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to...

        BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crash on New England Highway

        Breaking Initial reports indicate the two-vehicle crash involved at least one truck.