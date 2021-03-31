NRL tells Titans, Cowboys to get out of Queensland

Queensland's three NRL clubs are clearing out of the Sunshine State with the Cowboys and Titans to leave on Wednesday to join the Broncos in Sydney following the latest COVID outbreak.

News Corp understands the Cowboys and Gold Coast have been instructed by the NRL to leave Queensland immediately with the clubs set to feature in a double header at Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

The Cowboys were scheduled to face Cronulla at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday at 4.30pm, before the Titans were slated to take on Canberra at Cbus Super Stadium at 6.35pm.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Both the Cowboys and Titans will play in Sydney this weekend.

While there are no major COVID infection cases in north Queensland and the Gold Coast, both clubs are bound for Sydney with the NRL determined to take no risks around the potential cancellation of games.

Titans officials have received notification from the NRL, while Cowboys management were in meetings on Wednesday morning in a bid to make quick arrangements to depart Townsville.

The decision comes just 48 hours after the Broncos relocated to Sydney for their next two games against Melbourne and Souths in the wake of the COVID outbreak that has hit the greater Brisbane region.

It is understood the Queensland government issued no directive to the Cowboys or the Titans, with the NRL making the call to ensure the season can continue as smoothly as possible.

The Titans and Cowboys are likely to remain in Sydney for at least a week, with Gold Coast originally due to play Newcastle in round five at Robina, while the Cowboys will face the Tigers at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, April 11.

Brisbane are in lockdown at Parramatta and Broncos skipper Alex Glenn said Queensland-based NRL stars will do whatever is required to keep the NRL competition afloat.

"We are prepared for the worst. It's a sacrifice that we have to make to keep the game alive," he said.

The Broncos are already settling into Sydney.

"It's a little taste of what the Warriors went through last year. If we get back sooner (to Brisbane) it's a bonus.

"The Warriors did this for 12 months, but all our families in Brisbane have the support.

"It is definitely a sacrifice being away from your family, especially with kids, but we are trying to keep the game alive for the other games, and this is the sacrifice we have to make for the game and emotionally we have to commit."

Melbourne will host the Broncos on Friday after Brisbane were given exemption from the Victorian government.

Originally published as NRL tells Titans, Cowboys to get out of Queensland