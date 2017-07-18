22°
Opinion

NSW Blues' poor culture keeps costing them Origin

Paul Kent | 18th Jul 2017 9:50 AM
Mackay's Dane Gagai in State of Origin Game III at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Mackay's Dane Gagai in State of Origin Game III at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. DAN PELED

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GREAT silence falls over the Blues. Freed from another Origin series shortcoming, they are still not free from their Origin pain.

Everything we believed is a fraud. The strides made in culture, their belief in what it meant to play for NSW, all a puff of smoke.

Not everybody let the team down. But those who did, did so badly.

As a unit there is not a lot of strength in the Blues. Not everywhere, where it is absolutely necessary in Origin.

Some are wonderful young men. Captain Boyd Cordner grew this series.

Josh Jackson is welcome in any team you care to name. Jake Trbojevic is a player you can build a team around for the next 10 years.

 

NRL Blues coach Laurie Daly talks at a press conference at Sydney airport after game three.
NRL Blues coach Laurie Daly talks at a press conference at Sydney airport after game three. News Corp Australia

Coach Laurie Daley went beyond the call for his players, protecting their reputations against the loss. Cradle them too tightly, though, and they die in your arms.

It seems the Blues still weren't united ahead of the decider. 

Some players let down Daley and their teammates tremendously. They should never be picked for NSW again.

Several days before the game Daley told David Klemmer he was going to start the game in place of Andrew Fifita. It was a sound tactic.

Queensland negated Fifita in Game II when they got out early from marker and chopped him around the legs. The moment Fifita feels his legs are being attacked he begins to crab across field.

A starting pair of Aaron Woods and Klemmer provided other benefits. One a ballplayer, the other pure crash and barge.

It also allowed a fresh Fifita to come on once the sting had left the defence, where it is assumed he would be more threatening.

 

Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Fifita did not much like the switch and the story broke in The Sunday Telegraph.

Asked a question, Klemmer could not lie.

"Yes, I was told I was starting," Klemmer said. "But I didn't. That is all I will say."

Most reports, the politest way they can be described, are that Fifita aggressively questioned the tactic, to the point Daley relented and allowed him to start, leaving the rest of the squad frustrated.

What happened to this culture of team buy-in? They were sacrificing a sound strategy to please a player?

Fifita is big and quick across the ground and should stand like a colossus in the game. Yet Fifita is a punchline in the Queensland camp.

 

Andrew Fifita of the Blues (left) runs with the ball during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Andrew Fifita of the Blues (left) runs with the ball during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVID MOIR

They laughed solidly when he whinged after Game II that he was sledged. He was angry, he told all who would listen, but he would not say what was said that angered him.

He seemed to have no trouble sooking about what was said on the field but, pressed for detail, then saying what happens on the field stays on the field.

It later emerged that Josh McGuire - who put it on the line verbally and then backed it up physically, winning the admiration of plenty - told Fifita "We knew you were shit" and "You are just shit c ... s".

The Queenslanders, all solid men, knew Fifita's salty tears said everything they believed about Fifita. They exposed it, too.

At the same time as we were being sold on this new Blues culture it also emerged in the decider fallout that Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan were spending their day off at the Lennox Point Hotel.

This was after the bonding period was shut down. If nothing else, it shows where their heads were at.

The disappointment in all this is that this is exactly what the Blues have been telling us they are so slowly building towards - identifying and correcting this weakness in culture.

The Blues spoke so often about it they had many of us convinced.

Josh Dugan (second from right) of the Blues loses the ball in the tackle of Cameron Munster (left) and Michael Morgan (second from left) of the Maroons during State of Origin game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Josh Dugan (second from right) of the Blues loses the ball in the tackle of Cameron Munster (left) and Michael Morgan (second from left) of the Maroons during State of Origin game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DARREN ENGLAND

We have now learned it is one thing to recognise it and speak to it ... and another thing altogether to live it.

The failings begin from the top down.

The Blues are called in to camp and as quickly as they can they fly to Kingscliff on the Queensland border. As far from the heart of NSW as they can be. Hessian netting is wrapped around the ground for training sessions to stop prying eyes seeing in.

The Blues isolate themselves, tucked in their own world.

Queensland embrace their State. They fly into towns like Toowoomba and Rockhampton and Mackay and spend a day signing autographs and absorbing what it means to represent these people.

GO MAROONS: Fans pose with their favourite Origin players at this year's Mackay Maroons Fan Day on June 14.
GO MAROONS: Fans pose with their favourite Origin players at this year's Mackay Maroons Fan Day on June 14. Tara Cassidy

Training is open and Queenslanders are welcomed to be part of it.

Their first words are always about the honour of playing for Queensland and not letting their state down.

The Blues merely speak to it, undone by a few, and still they do not learn.

 

BLOG LIVE WITH NRL360 HOST PAUL KENT FROM 1PM

News Corp Australia

Topics:  opinion rugby league state of origin 2017

REVEALED: Warwick motorists paying 30% more for fuel

REVEALED: Warwick motorists paying 30% more for fuel

High fuel prices are a constant gripe for Warwick motorists and the annoyance is only set to rise with news Ipswich motorists are paying far less at the bowser

Jumpers and Jazz adds to Belle Vue vibrancy

JUMPING INTO GEAR: Belle Vue's Eliza McNicol with Rosie and Mark Favero.

How Jumpers and Jazz adds character to a popular cafe.

Nurses, staff still owe Queensland Health $38 million

Health Minister Cameron Dick there was $38 million still owing from the payroll debacle. The debt incurred between 2010 and 2013. Picture: Stewart McLean

$38.3 million was outstanding last month

Masterpiece to come to life before your eyes

SNEAK PEEK: A mural created by Ian McCallum, who will be visiting Jumpers and Jazz as part of travelling public art initiative First Coat.

Mural to be painted live during Jumpers and Jazz

Local Partners

No rest for gardens during winter event

The Rose City is set to live up to it's name during the midweek extravaganza taking place during Jumpers and Jazz.

Cloud phenomenon highlighted at gallery

AWE INSPIRING: This image inspired artist Margaret Bennett to develop the concept for the exhibition.

An incredible cloud structure inspired the Morning Glory exhibit.

Bonfire's fireworks man set to light it up

Brian Weeks.

The Killarney Bonfire Night is on this Saturday night

Handlers lured by triple treat for talented dogs

RACING: Kahn at a Warwick Lure Coursing Club Field Trial at Henry Joppich Park.

Lure coursing this Sunday in Henry Joppich Park

Rats run to plan as they host Condamine on Saturday

HOME GAME: Warwick Water Rats player Lane Topa attempts to shake off his opponent during a game at Risdon Oval.

Warwick can boost finals chances with victory

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

CONNIE JOHNSON, cancer research fundraiser, mum-of-two and founder of Love Your Sister, has entered hospice care and is “actively dying

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

168 Acre Bush Lifestyle Block

L78 Tralee Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $119,000

This 168 acre lifestyle bush block fully fenced and situated on a all weather road near the small village of Pratten 30 mins west of Warwick. Excellent opportunity...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!