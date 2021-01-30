New South Wales recorded zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday with the state just one day shy of an important milestone.

New South Wales recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Friday, marking the thirteenth day of zero community transmission in the state.

If the trend stays constant on Sunday the state will notch up two weeks with no local cases for the first time since the northern beaches outbreak prompted restrictions over the Christmas period.

Two cases were recorded in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There were 10,504 tests in the period to 8pm on Friday and the total number of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 4912.

NSW are urging residents to remain vigilant and social distance where possible following the easing of restrictions across Greater Sydney on Friday.

Health authorities confirmed two returned travellers within the state’s hotel quarantine system returned positive readings for COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

The 13 day streak comes as the Victorian government relaxes the state border with NSW, now allowing all Greater Sydney residents to enter the state.

Victoria's traffic light permit system has moved all local government areas except one to a green zone, meaning most Sydneysiders will not need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three day of being in the state.

Travellers will still need to apply for a permit with the Victorian government.

The Cumberland LGA, which is associated with the Berala cluster, is the only area deemed an orange zone by Victoria and residents from that shire will need to get a test on arrival.

NSW Health urges anyone to come forward for testing if they are feeling unwell and showing the slightest symptoms of a cold or flu.

There are more than 350 testing locations across the state.

Originally published as NSW just shy of virus-free milestone