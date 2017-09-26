33°
News

NSW Police issues apology to NRL grand final referee

NRL referee Matt Cecchin poses for a photograph after being announced as lead referee for the NRL Grand Final in Sydney, Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
NRL referee Matt Cecchin poses for a photograph after being announced as lead referee for the NRL Grand Final in Sydney, Tuesday, September 26, 2017. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Sean Teuma
by

NEW South Wales Police have issued an apology to one of the NRL Grand Final referees for this weekend.

The apology comes after Matt Cecchin took offence to a meme relating to State of Origin earlier this year, and included editing a photo to show the referee in a Queensland Maroons jersey.

The following status was posted on the NSW Police Force Facebook page:

"In the lead up to Game 3 of the 2017 State of Origin, the NSW Police Force (NSWPF) posted on the NSWPF Facebook page a meme featuring a photograph of State of Origin referee, Matt Cecchin, with Mr Cecchin pictured wearing a Queensland jersey.

"The NSWPF has since removed this post from the NSWPF Facebook page.

"The NSWPF wishes to make clear it did not intend to make any serious assertion that Mr Cecchin was biased as a referee and only intended for the meme to be a lighthearted joke.

"However, the NSWPF acknowledges that, in posting the meme, Mr Cecchin has suffered hurt and damage to his reputation.

"The NSWPF wishes to make clear it does not think Mr Cecchin is biased as a referee and withdraws any such suggestion unreservedly.

"The NSWPF apologises to Mr Cecchin for any hurt or damage caused.”

Cecchin has been selected alongside Gerard Sutton to officiate Sunday's decider between Melbourne and North Queensland.

Topics:  matt cecchin nrl nsw police state of origin

Warwick Daily News
Doing Warwick proud on the Gold Coast

Doing Warwick proud on the Gold Coast

Warwick local representing Adelaide Uni at Australian Uni Games.

Warwick road blitz nabs more

ON THE LOOKOUT: Police are heightening their presence during Operation Spring Break.

Police catch over 30 more drivers disobeying road rules

Look out for local artistic talent

ART: Work in the Southern Downs Artists Exhibition.

Southern Downs Artists Exhibit returns to Warwick

Smoke covers Warwick this morning

HAZY START: Smoke was hanging low in Warwick this morning.

Warwick fire crew embarks to investigate source of smoke

Local Partners