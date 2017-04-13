24°
NSW Pontiacs in town for nationals

Gerard Walsh | 13th Apr 2017 6:56 PM
VISITORS: Pontiac owners (front, from left) Ray Grech, Terry Bell, (back) Alan Morrison, Mark Goff (all NSW) and Richard Devlin (Victoria) at the nationals.
VISITORS: Pontiac owners (front, from left) Ray Grech, Terry Bell, (back) Alan Morrison, Mark Goff (all NSW) and Richard Devlin (Victoria) at the nationals.

THE New South Wales chapter of the Pontiac Car Club of Australia arrived in Warwick yesterday with 26 cars for a full weekend of activities at the Pontiac Nationals.

Alan Morrison is part of a chapter which left Sydney on Wednesday to drive to Tamworth and then travelled on to Warwick yesterday.

"We sit on 100 kilometres an hour on the highway,” Mr Morrison said.

The Pontiacs have plenty of power. He bought his 1973 Pontiac Trans Am four years ago and it has a 455cc/7.7 litre engine.

"I don't even look at the fuel economy, it cost about $220 to travel from Sydney to Warwick,” he said.

The New South Wales chapter will be in Warwick to Monday and then head for five days to the Gold Coast.

Mr Morrison was at the last nationals in Warwick six years ago and then travelled to Shepparton in 2013 and Goulburn in 2015.

"The nationals were a massive event in Warwick last time, the crowd was very knowledgeable about the cars,” he said.

The major changes this year will be the car parade and challenge (racing) will be at Morgan Park Raceway, not the drag strip, and the Feature Car Show will be at Victoria Park in Wallace St, not in downtown Warwick.

Members of the public are welcome to the feature car show today from 10am to 1pm and then to Morgan Park tomorrow at 9am for a 10am parade and 11am racing.

Topics:  nationals nsw chapter of pontiac car club pontiac car club pontiacs warwick nationals

