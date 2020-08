The nine new cases were discovered as more than 27,000 people in NSW got tested.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in New South Wales over the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Friday.

In the same period 27,389 tests were conducted.

Currently 129 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, seven of those in intensive care.

The state's death toll remains at 53.

Originally published as NSW records nine new COVID-19 cases