The NSW senator said he would step back from politics for further testing and treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last week.
Health

NSW senator diagnosed with aggressive cancer

by JAMES MORROW
5th Apr 2021 4:13 PM
NSW Senator Jim Molan has announced that he is stepping back from politics after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The senator and former major general in the Australian Army made the announcement on Monday via a statement which said, "last week I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of a cancer."

NSW Senator Jim Molan will step back from politics after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Ng
"I will be taking leave from the Senate for further testing to confirm the prognosis, and to commence treatment."

While Mr Molan did not identify the sort of cancer behind the diagnosis, he said that "I have many reasons to be positive."

"I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception."

"I thank you for your support, and we ask for your privacy at this time."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

