NSW visitor gets charged overnight Saturday in Warwick

Police made the arrest in the Warwick CBD.

A TAMWORTH man allegedly threw a witches hat on the top of the shopping centre, threw a shopping trolley around and swore at police before being arrested at the northern end of the Warwick CBD around midnight Saturday.

He was arrested by Warwick police, later released on bail and charged with public nuisance.

He will face Warwick Magistrates Court in May.

A 21-year-old man from Harristown in Toowoomba was given a ticket for public urination in the Warwick CBD.

Warwick police were driving past on Palmerin St when the man was allegedly urinating in a lane opposite Leslie Park, not far from a set of public toilets.