Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Export block of AstraZeneca doses will not affect the pace of vaccine rollout: Hunt
News

NT’s first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

by Natasha Emeck
5th Mar 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Northern Territory in a matter of days with 1440 doses to begin rolling out immediately, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has confirmed the NT will receive its first shipment of 1440 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

"It means we have secured a combined 1800 vaccine doses for both Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which will easily allow us to complete phase one a within five weeks from today," he said.

natasha.emeck@news.com.au


Originally published as NT's first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to arrive next week

More Stories

astrazeneca vaccine coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENT GUIDE: Rodeo fun, bagpipe musters and more

        Premium Content EVENT GUIDE: Rodeo fun, bagpipe musters and more

        Business TOP 10: With a bounty of events perfect for every member of the family, see what‘s on this weekend in Warwick.

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Premium Content Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Health The state is facing its biggest challenge since the pandemic lockdown, with fears a...

        Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        Premium Content Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        News Warwick sees a 75 per cent increase but providers urge council to implement crucial...