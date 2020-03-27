Menu
SET TO GROW: Stanthorpe Golf Club captain Richard Reardon and greenskeeper Bill Pyne.
Numbers expected to skyrocket in COVID-19 friendly sport

Saavanah Bourke
27th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
GOLF: Numbers are estimated to grow dramatically in one of the only sports still operating amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Stanthorpe Golf Club president Steve Kay said the larger golf organisations in Brisbane who associate with the club, are experiencing the highest demand of participants in the sports history.

“Because we are the only sport still operating under very strict guidelines people are craving to be involved and be outside,” Kay said.

He said he is hopeful the high demand seen in Brisbane will find its way to the country.

“We have staff to pay and we still have a course to maintain.

“Our club house is closed. We have no food, no drinks and no bar so we don’t have much of an income at the moment.

“Whether it takes two months, six months or 10 months we are going to come out the other side of this, and when we do we want to have a course to play on.”

Despite the cancellation of all the club’s major events this year and having to adhere to new strict guidelines, Kay said he is over the moon that the sport still has the go ahead.

“There is no social interaction at all. No congregation before or after.

“You pretty well have your game and then you go home. I think the fresh air is the most important thing for getting people through this crisis.

“Aside from that we are so lucky to be able to continue. I think it is a great thing.”

As the circumstances of COVID-19 continue to change, Kay said both members and visitors will be making the most of their time on the green.

“Our guidelines have already changed four times this week.

“It is always subject to change, but we will be making the most of any situation we can.”

Hoping the club follows in Brisbane’s footsteps, Kay said the course is open to anyone interested, as long as they follow the social distancing guidelines.

“We are open for anyone to come up and have a hit. Enjoy your game, pay your fees and follow protocol is all we ask.”

For more information and guideline updates visit Stanthorpe Golf Club on Facebook

