NZ agrees to travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a travel bubble with Australia.

Assuming the COVID-19 situation in either country doesn't change, the arrangement looks set to begin before March 21 according to reports.

"It is our intention to name a date of when the bubble will start in the New Year," she said.

The "in principle" agreement would allow quarantine-free travel from Australia and require sign-off by the Australian government, Ms Ardern said.

Previously, the Kiwi government has been concerned about whether Australian authorities could manage local outbreaks and lock-down COVID hotspots.

While more work needs to be done before quarantine-travel from Australia to NZ is possible, the indication of a travel-bubble by next year will come as a relief to more than 600,000 Kiwis living across the Tasman, who have been unable to return home without entering expensive hotel quarantine.

Anyone looking to fly into NZ also needs ato obtain voucher to enter the country and apply for a place in hotel quarantine.

All spaces in managed isolation are currently booked out until at least March meaning no-one is able to enter the country without a travel exemption.

As it stands, New Zealanders are allowed into some Australian states without having to quarantine.

SINGLE EVENT LINKED TO 300,000 COVID CASES

Scientists believe a medical conference in the US could be responsible for up to 300,000 coronavirus cases - including some in Australia.

A little more than 100 virus cases were linked to the event, hosted by Biotech company Biogen on February 26 and 27.

But a team of scientists say the real figure is between 205,000 and 300,000, the journal Science reports.

The researchers said associated cases began spreading to other US cities in early March, and spread as far as Australia. The first cases of human-to-human transmission in Australia were recorded in early March.

US BEGINS VACCINE ROLLOUT

US trucks on Sunday (local time) began shipping millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, part of an enormous logistics operation that should see some vulnerable people being vaccinated as early as Monday in the nation worst hit by the coronavirus.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots, though it will likely be months before all those who want it can be vaccinated, officials said.

"My hope, again, is that this happens very expeditiously. Hopefully, (starting) tomorrow," US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn said on US TV on Sunday.

The heartening breakthrough comes at one of the darkest moments of the nearly year-long pandemic, with infections in the United States soaring.

More than 1.1 million new cases have been confirmed in the past week and the death toll is nearing 298,000 in the US, which has reported the highest absolute death toll and number of cases in the world.

FEARS OF OVER-CONFIDENCE

Even as health experts welcomed the unprecedented effort - with the vaccine developed, tested and distributed in record time - they cautioned Americans not to grow lax in observing normal precautions.

"The next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on US TV.

"So we're begging people to please, please, please don't let your guard down."

Health officials have mounted an education campaign to persuade large numbers of sceptics that the vaccine is safe.

"The way we see light at the end of the tunnel, the way we get through this, is to achieve herd immunity, and that means we need to vaccinate a significant number of people," Mr Hahn said.

Over the weekend, the US became the latest country to green-light the Pfizer vaccine, following nations like Britain and Canada.

As trucks rolled out of a Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, they were escorted to a local airport by armed US officers, in a sign of how precious the cargo is considered.

Two major package delivery services - UPS and FedEx - will then ship the supplies to 636 sites around the country by Wednesday.

Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - enough to vaccinate half that many people in the two-shot regimen - are being shipped in boxes containing dry ice that can keep supplies at -70 degrees Celsius, the frigid temperature needed to preserve the drug.

The vaccine is being allocated to states based on each state's adult population. The states then decide the specifics of how to distribute the drug, but are expected to follow the federal guidance to place healthcare workers and nursing home residents at the front of the line.

More than one-third of US deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities. Over the past two weeks, the US has repeatedly exceeded 2000 COVID-related deaths per day, rivalling tolls from the early days of the pandemic.

GERMANY PUT BACK INTO LOCKDOWN

It comes as Germany will go into a partial lockdown from Wednesday (local time) with non-essential shops and schools to close, as Europe's biggest economy battles to halt an "exponential growth" in coronavirus infections.

The new curbs will apply until January 10, with companies also urged to allow employees to work from home or offer extended company holidays, under the new measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states on Sunday (local time).

"That would help to implement the principle 'we're staying at home'," according to the policy paper agreed by Mrs Merkel and state premiers.

Germans are urged to limit their social contacts to another household, with a maximum of five people excluding children under 14 meeting at each time.

Angela Merkel has announced new stricter lockdown measures after Germany saw record numbers of daily new infections and deaths in recent days. Picture: Getty Images

From Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, the contacts would be eased to allow gatherings with another four people excluding children, but who should be limited to close relatives or partners.

Germany in November closed leisure and cultural facilities and banned indoor dining in restaurants.

The measures had helped to halt rapid growth of infections after the autumn school holidays, but numbers had plateaued at a high rate.

Mrs Merkel had repeatedly pushed for tougher curbs to break the chain of contagion, but implementation of the rules is in the hands of individual states and some were reluctant to impose more curbs.

The mood however has changed in the last week after Germany recorded new daily death tolls reaching close to 600 and as the country's disease control agency RKI reported that the infections trend had taken a worrying turn.

"Today is not the day to look back or to see what could have been, rather, today is the day to do what is necessary," said Mrs Merkel, pointing to "very high numbers of deaths" and stressing the urgent need for action.

"The corona situation is out of control," said Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder, pledging to implement the tougher restrictions in his state.

Germany has imposed far less stringent shutdown rules than other major European nations after coming through the first wave of the pandemic relatively unscathed.

But Europe's biggest economy has been severely hit by a second wave with daily new infections more than three times that of the peak in the northern hemisphere spring.

Germany recorded another 20,200 new COVID cases over the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 1,320,716 cases, according to RKI data published on Sunday (local time).

Another 321 patients died from the disease from a day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 21,787.

In a hard-hitting speech before the Bundestag last Wednesday, Mrs Merkel issued a stark warning ahead of the festive season when families are expected to gather.

"If we have too many contacts before Christmas and it ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we'd really have failed," she said.

Mrs Merkel's government has repeatedly said that new infections must be brought down to 50 per 100,000 people, but the rate is currently at 169.1 per 100,000.

Ahead of the talks, Germany's hardest hit states had already ordered new measures.

Saxony state, where in some areas incidence rates have hit 500 per 100,000 people, will shutter shops and schools from Monday.

A curfew will also kick in from 10pm to 6am.

VICTORIA RECORDS NEW COVID CASE

Meanwhile, Victoria has notched up a new COVID-19 case in a quarantined returned traveller, and its 44th day without local transmission.

The latest case brings the state's number of active infections to six, all of them in the quarantine system.

Victoria has now recorded a total of 20,351 confirmed cases.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said that positive results from returned travellers was to be expected.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton.

"All arrivals are tested if they show symptoms, as well as at Day three and Day 11 of their 14-day quarantine," he said.

"Evidence from our earlier hotel quarantine program showed that just over one in every 100 returned travellers tested positive during their quarantine period.

"The likelihood of a positive case will vary depending on which country someone has arrived from, but we would expect to see at least a similar rate of positive cases being diagnosed in the coming weeks."

The news comes as the US prepares to start rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, after it was approved for emergency use.

Australia's acting chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly told reporters in Canberra this weekend that granting emergency use of the vaccine here was not necessary given Australia's lack of COVID-19 community transmission.

Australia’s acting chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly.

"We don't need any vaccine this year," he said "Other countries are in far different state than us and they should be prioritised."

He said Australia would wait for the Therapeutic Goods Administration to run through its own approvals of the Pfizer vaccine. Rollout is expected to start early next year.