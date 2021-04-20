Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

by Ally Foster
20th Apr 2021 12:40 PM

A border worker at a New Zealand airport has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

The staff member works at Auckland Airport and has been placed in isolation following the positive result.

"The usual protocol of isolating the case, interviewing them, and tracing their contacts and movements is underway," New Zealand's Ministry of Health said a statement.

Follow our live blog below for more updates. You can find yesterday's blog here.

Originally published as NZ airport worker infected with COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Premium Content Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Sport Premier says there would be no homes resumed and historic buildings at a neighbouring school would be protected in a proposed $1 billion upgrade of the Gabba.

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        Virgin launches huge flight sale

        News Virgin Australia flights will drop to as low as $79 one way

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property Revealed: Best and worst postcodes for mortgage repayments in QLD

        Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

        Premium Content Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

        News Your team of local journalists who live and work in the glorious Rose City.