Worker assessed at Oakey Beef after ammonia leak

Hundreds of workers have been evacuated from Oakey Beef Exports due to a liquid ammonia leak this morning.

UPDATE 10.10AM: Paramedics have assessed an Oakey Beef Exports worker exposed to a potentially deadly chemical this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed the man who was given minor first aid after he was exposed to liquid ammonia from a leak.

A QAS spokeswoman said the worker did not require transport to hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have contained the leak and stemmed the flow at the Oakey facility.

A QFES spokeswoman said a second crew in hazmat suits was preparing to enter the abattoir.

The leak was reported to authorities about 6.30am.

7.40AM: A liquid ammonia leak has forced a mass staff evacuation at a Darling Downs abattoir this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are investigating a leak at Oakey Beef Exports on Keong Rd and Old Warrego Hwy.

The chemical leak was first reported to authorities about 6.30am.

Staff have been evacuated from the facility and QFES crews in hazmat suits are preparing to enter the abattoir in order to identify and contain the leak.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on standby at the incident but have not been required to treat any personnel at the scene.

A spokeswoman said paramedics would remain at the incident.